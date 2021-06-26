Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Daytime Emmys 2021: The Winners List

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Reporter
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daytime Emmys have returned to TV for the second year in a row as CBS helps celebrate soaps, talk shows, games shows, and more. Along with recognizing soaps such as General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, the ceremony also shines a light on titles like The Talk and The Kelly Clarkson Show. And during this year’s ceremony, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is honored posthumously for his contribution to the beloved game show. Below, see which shows won big in our roundup.

www.thereporteronline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Finola Hughes
Person
Lili Estefan
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Rachael Ray
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Wally Kurth
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Carolyn Hennesy
Person
Thorsten Kaye
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Michael Symon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Live With Kelly And Ryan#Entertainment Tonight#Cbs#Nbc#Abc#Paternity Court#Estefans#Daily Pop Entertainment#Tamron#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Burbank, CAawardswatch.com

48th Daytime Emmy Award winners: Kelly Clarkson takes two; Alex Trebek, Larry King earn posthumous awards

The Daytime Emmy Awards returned to CBS this year where Kelly Clarkson took home both Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. These were her first win for Talk Show, a category that has been dominated by Ellen DeGeneres and her afternoon show and The Talk over the last decade. It is her second win in a row for Outstanding Host.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Bennifer, Allison Mack, Daytime Emmys and More!

BENNIFER ENJOYING DATE NIGHTS: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are continuing to enjoy their romance. On Friday night, the lovebirds had a date night at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio, People reports. A source spilled: “They enjoyed Mediterranean food in one of the private dining rooms. Jen looked amazing. They were both in a great mood. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen.” The pair were engaged in 2002, but split in 2004.
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

Daytime Emmys 2021: Additional Acting Nominees Announced

The Daytime Emmy Awards may have already aired on CBS and announced the winners in the major categories, but there are still more trophies to be handed out and the National Academy of Television Arts and Science today announced the nominees in the Childrens & Animation and Lifestyle categories. And these include the rest of the streaming soap nominees, mainly the acting nods!
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Courteney Cox, Zac Efron nominated for Daytime Emmys

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): The Daytime Emmys aren't over yet! More nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were revealed on Monday. Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, and Mark Hamill are among the big nominees for the upcoming show. As per Variety, three days after awarding some of its top...
Celebritiesmynewsla.com

Trebek, King Posthumously Win Daytime Emmys

Alex Trebek and Larry King were among the winners Friday evening at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Trebek won for outstanding game show host for the third consecutive year and eighth time overall. The longtime “Jeopardy!” host died of cancer in November. The other nominees were Wayne Brady of...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King honored at Daytime Emmys

The Daytime Emmys honored beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and the show seven months after his death. Trebek won as game show host and "Jeopardy!" earned game show honors on Friday night. ABC's "General Hospital" claimed four trophies, including best drama. Maurice Benard took lead actor honors for the third...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Cady McClain Sets Daytime Emmy Record With Wins For ‘Days Of Our Lives’, ‘As the World Turns’ & ‘All My Children’

Soap veteran Cady McClain this past weekend won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series. She earned it for her recurring role as Jennifer Horton-Deveraux on NBC’s Days of Our Lives. It was McClain’s third Daytime Emmy win, following 2004 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series trophy for her role as Rosanna Cabot on CBS’ As the World Turns and Outstanding Juvenile Female in a Drama Series Emmy in 1990 for playing Dixie Cooney/Dixie Martin on ABC’ All My Children.
TV & Videossvdaily.com

Apple TV+ Receives 25 Daytime Emmy Nominations

Apple TV+ has received an additional 19 Daytime Emmy Award nominations in the Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle categories, in addition to the previously announced six nominations in craft categories, bringing the tally to 25 total nominations this year. The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in daytime television programming and the winners of these categories will be announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at virtual ceremonies on July 17 and July 18, 2021.
New York City, NYsoapsindepth.com

Steve Burton Shares Daytime Emmy Memories (EXCLUSIVE)

In 2017, Steve Burton walked away from the Daytime Emmys with a Supporting Actor win for his run as THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS’ Dylan and a new agent who helped bring him and Jason back to GENERAL HOSPITAL. Talk about a win/win! The daytime vet appreciates the feeling of camaraderie and community at the annual event, but he admitted to Soaps In Depth that he really misses the good ol’ days, when the awards show was a big, televised to-do in New York City.
TV & Videosweisradio.com

Trisha Yearwood’s cooking show nabs two Daytime Emmy nominations

Trisha Yearwood has scored two 2021 Daytime Emmy nods for her Food Network cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. The program is nominated for “Outstanding Culinary Program” and “Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing.” In the former category, Trisha’s up against shows like PBS’ Pati’s Mexican Table, Eater’s Mise en Place and the Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro.
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Rekindling Christmas nominated for Daytime Emmy, showcasing Bryan to Hollywood

The people of Bryan who helped create Rekindling Christmas when it filmed in and around the city in January 2020 can now say they are part of an Emmy-nominated film. The holiday movie is among the five nominees in the Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program at the Daytime Emmy Awards taking place next week. The Daytime Emmys, which is put on by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, recognizes made-for-television projects intended for the before-5 p.m. time slots as well as digital streaming films. The after-5 p.m. productions are honored during the Primetime Emmys.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

10 Broadcast TV Pilots We Still Wish We Could Have Watched

Unaired pilots have long been a matter of public fascination: There are compendiums (Encyclopedia of Television Pilots), podcasts (Dead Pilots Society), TV specials (The Best TV Shows That Never Were), and even TV series (Brilliant But Canceled) devoted to the topic. Every pilot season, we TV fanatics track the development...
TV & VideosTVLine

TV Ratings: Daytime Emmys Slip, Olympic Trials Dominate Friday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ two-hour broadcast of the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night averaged 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating — down 23 and 33 percent from last year’s very virtual ceremony but still a vast improvement on the Pop TV/900K days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy