Immerse Yourself in the Sounds of EDCLV 2021’s kineticFIELD

The evolution of electronic dance music began with the emergence of sampling from various sources like bootlegs, records, and from famous DJ’s that were providing their mixes in clubs across the globe. The sounds were provided at a very raw and untreated level. These beats were then processed via a sequencer that was relatively new to the industry at that time. By utilizing complex software programs, these sounds could then be mixed and sifted through to achieve the desired sound and beat. These programs were originally designed for use by DJ’s but soon found their way onto the cutting edge of clubs and radio stations worldwide. Clubs worldwide have mixed the best of the old and new, to provide a continuous high energy experience that has become known as ‘breaks’.