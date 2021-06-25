Immerse Yourself in the Sounds of EDCLV 2021’s kineticFIELD
The kineticFIELD at EDC Las Vegas hosts some of the biggest names in dance music so get a taste of what's in store this year with this playlist!. After Insomniac dropped the stage lineups for EDC Las Vegas this year, the energy was in the air and we've begun to dive into the sounds that will permeate each stage. So far, we've delivered sounds of the cosmicMEADOW, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, quantumVALLEY, wasteLAND, stereoBLOOM, and circuitGROUNDS. Now, we're capping off the playlist series with the larger-than-life kineticFIELD!