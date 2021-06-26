Daytime Emmys 2021: The Winners List

The people of Bryan who helped create Rekindling Christmas when it filmed in and around the city in January 2020 can now say they are part of an Emmy-nominated film. The holiday movie is among the five nominees in the Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program at the Daytime Emmy Awards taking place next week. The Daytime Emmys, which is put on by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, recognizes made-for-television projects intended for the before-5 p.m. time slots as well as digital streaming films. The after-5 p.m. productions are honored during the Primetime Emmys.