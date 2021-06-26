Cancel
Daytime Emmys 2021: The Winners List

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Evening Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daytime Emmys have returned to TV for the second year in a row as CBS helps celebrate soaps, talk shows, games shows, and more. Along with recognizing soaps such as General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, the ceremony also shines a light on titles like The Talk and The Kelly Clarkson Show. And during this year’s ceremony, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is honored posthumously for his contribution to the beloved game show. Below, see which shows won big in our roundup.

