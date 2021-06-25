Cancel
Mark Knight Drops Groovy New Album, 'Untold Business'

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly two decades in the business, Mark Knight broke free from pandemic isolation to share the Untold Business of his debut studio album. Over the course of his career Toolroom founder Mark Knight has had a hand in several hundred productions. Yet as any producer will tell you, no matter how prolific, a studio album is not simply a compilation of individual productions. While albums may come more naturally to some than others, for most, it can take quite some time to arrive at one. For Mark Knight, Untold Business marks that first studio album for the masses to consume, and it was well worth the wait!

