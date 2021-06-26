Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Teens accused of pouring alcohol on sea turtle at Alabama beach

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ljIM_0afelIGb00

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Seven teens are accused of pouring alcohol on a sea turtle that was attempting to lay eggs in a nest on an Alabama beach, authorities said.

The teenagers were arrested by Orange Beach police on Thursday, AL.com reported.

Detectives determined the underage beachgoers were drinking alcohol and had poured it on the turtle, WSFA reported. The teens, whose ages ranged from 16 to 18, were from out of state, AL.com reported. They were arrested for underage possession of alcohol, the website reported.

The Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program wrote in a Facebook post that workers on Friday discovered signs of a false crawl, which is when a sea turtle comes to shore to nest but decides not to for one reason or another.

“This female turtle came ashore and did not nest because she was harassed by a group of teenagers. They poured alcohol on her while she was attempting to nest,” the group wrote.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there are three species of sea turtles known to nest on Alabama’s beaches. The loggerhead, green sea turtles are listed as threatened; the Kemps Ridley listed as endangered. All three species are protected under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

Group members for the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program urged beach visitors to respect wildlife.

“While we love our beaches and sharing them with people from all over the country and even world, let’s remember that our native wildlife call this area home and deserve to be respected,” the group wrote on Facebook. “Please watch out for nesting sea turtles, birds, mice and other species that nest along the shores.”

Police are not releasing the exact location of the incident “to protect the sea turtle nest,” AL.com reported.

Federal law protects the sea turtle from being held or harassed, and fines can be as much as $50,000 along with jail time, the website reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Orange Beach, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Orange Beach, AL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Sea Turtles#Fish And Wildlife#Wsfa#The Kemps Ridley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville, Va., has taken down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, marking the end of a years-long effort to have it removed. Videos shared to social media showed the statue being hoisted off its stone base Saturday morning, with some in the crowd cheering as it was removed from the pedestal.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy