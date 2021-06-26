Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Older actors claim supporting trophies at Daytime Emmys

By BETH HARRIS
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnW16_0afekxuP00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Marla Adams and Max Gail have won supporting actor trophies at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Adams plays Dina Mergeron on CBS' “The Young and the Restless." The 82-year-old actor accepted at home with the Emmy statue on a table behind her on Friday night.

Gail appeared on stage while socially distanced to accept for his role as Mike Corbin on ABC's “General Hospital." It was the 78-year-old actor's second trophy in the supporting category, having won in 2019.

“Jeopardy!" won as best game show. Executive producer Mike Richards accepted from the show's set, and dedicated the award to 37-year host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November.

“He was more than just a game show host, he was a legend, a towering figure,” Richards said in pre-taped remarks. “He believed that ‘Jeopardy!’ was more than just a game show. He loved it because it stood for facts, competition, and the celebration of intelligence."

Singer Kelly Clarkson won the entertainment talk show trophy for her eponymous show.

“Red Table Talk," featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield- Norris, won for informative talk show.

Sheryl Underwood of CBS' “The Talk" presided over the show. She was one of the hosts last year, when the show was done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheryl Underwood
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Marla Adams
Person
Max Gail
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supporting Actor#Emmy Awards#Trophies#Daytime Emmys#Ap#Cbs#Abc#General Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmynewsla.com

Trebek, King Posthumously Win Daytime Emmys

Alex Trebek and Larry King were among the winners Friday evening at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Trebek won for outstanding game show host for the third consecutive year and eighth time overall. The longtime “Jeopardy!” host died of cancer in November. The other nominees were Wayne Brady of...
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Daytime Emmy Awards Apologize for Photo Mistake in In Memoriam Segment

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has apologized for misrepresenting actor Marguerite Ray with a photo of living actor Veronica Redd in the In Memoriam segment that aired during the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. A photo of Redd appeared under the caption that identified her as Ray,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Cady McClain Sets Daytime Emmy Record With Wins For ‘Days Of Our Lives’, ‘As the World Turns’ & ‘All My Children’

Soap veteran Cady McClain this past weekend won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series. She earned it for her recurring role as Jennifer Horton-Deveraux on NBC’s Days of Our Lives. It was McClain’s third Daytime Emmy win, following 2004 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series trophy for her role as Rosanna Cabot on CBS’ As the World Turns and Outstanding Juvenile Female in a Drama Series Emmy in 1990 for playing Dixie Cooney/Dixie Martin on ABC’ All My Children.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Bennifer, Allison Mack, Daytime Emmys and More!

BENNIFER ENJOYING DATE NIGHTS: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are continuing to enjoy their romance. On Friday night, the lovebirds had a date night at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio, People reports. A source spilled: “They enjoyed Mediterranean food in one of the private dining rooms. Jen looked amazing. They were both in a great mood. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen.” The pair were engaged in 2002, but split in 2004.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Courteney Cox, Zac Efron nominated for Daytime Emmys

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): The Daytime Emmys aren't over yet! More nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were revealed on Monday. Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, and Mark Hamill are among the big nominees for the upcoming show. As per Variety, three days after awarding some of its top...
TV Shows850wftl.com

Jeopardy! wins at 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards

The late Alex Trebek was honored with one more Daytime Emmy Award on Friday night. Trebek’s adult children Matt and Emily Trebek accepted on his behalf. “We are honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad, “Matt Trebek said during the award show on CBS. “For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of Jeopardy, to work on a show that was based in knowledge, risk and challenged people to think. “He loved every bit of it.”
TV ShowsCanyon News

“General Hospital” Wins Big At Daytime Emmy Awards

HOLLYWOOD—Hard to believe, but the Daytime Emmy Awards actually returned to a live awards show America on Friday, June 25. For years, the ceremony has been pushed to the backseat America and its an absolute travesty. Was the ceremony a bit subdued? Yes, it did feel that way at times because the enthusiasm from the audience was not as giddy as I hoped for it to be.
Entertainmentcelebratingthesoaps.com

Daytime Emmys 2021: Your Complete List Of Soap Opera Winners

Soap operas were honored as CBS aired the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys on Friday night and several of your favorite stars took home gold statuettes. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences seemed to want to spread the wealth, as each of the four soaps had wins in the major categories.
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

Daytime Emmys 2021: Additional Acting Nominees Announced

The Daytime Emmy Awards may have already aired on CBS and announced the winners in the major categories, but there are still more trophies to be handed out and the National Academy of Television Arts and Science today announced the nominees in the Childrens & Animation and Lifestyle categories. And these include the rest of the streaming soap nominees, mainly the acting nods!
TV & Videosimdb.com

TV Ratings: Daytime Emmys Slip, Olympic Trials Dominate Friday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ two-hour broadcast of the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night averaged 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating — down 23 and 33 percent from last year’s very virtual ceremony but still a vast improvement on the Pop TV/900K days.
TV & Videosflickdirect.com

Apple TV Plus Earns 25 Daytime Emmy Award Nominations

Apple TV+ has been earned an impressive 25 nominations from the Daytime Emmy Awards. The streamer has earned nominations for "Long Way Up" (3), "Ghostwriter" (9), "Helpsters" (4), "Stillwater" (4), "Helpsters Help You" (1), and "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth" (4). The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize...
NFLHello Magazine

Why isn't Michael Strahan on Good Morning America?

Michael Strahan is usually a regular fixture on Good Morning America, but the former NFL player and TV star has been missing from our TV screens lately. Fans do not need to panic though as Michael has made no announcement that he has left the show. It's more likely that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy