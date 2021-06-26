Cancel
Military

Iowan killed at Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest in hometown

By Andrew Mollenbeck
KCCI.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 80 years after he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Leo Keninger will finally be laid to rest in his hometown of Ackley. The U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class had been assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked Dec. 7, 1941.

