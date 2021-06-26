Inter Miami honors victims of condo collapse ahead of Orlando City rivalry match
Inter Miami honored the victims and survivors of the Surfside condo building collapse ahead of the team’s rivalry match against Orlando City on Friday. The club donated $10,000 to the Surfside Support Fund, which will benefit those affected by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building. Players and coaches also wore black armbands to pay respect to the community and those affected by the tragedy.www.orlandosentinel.com