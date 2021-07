The past year was a particularly challenging one for Italy but, through it all, the Colosseum stood sentry, as it has for almost two millennia. And now, as il bel paese emerges from Covid-19’s hold, the Roman monument is reopening with a fresh coat of proverbial paint and a newly restored expanse that is accessible to visitors for the first time ever—all thanks to another Italian icon, Tod’s. Coming after the pandemic’s hardships, the recent announcement of the Colosseum’s restoration sends an even larger message: Italy is back.