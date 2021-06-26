Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

PM News Brief: Asylee Discrimination, Pioneer Park Plan & Boarding School Trauma

kuer.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Department Of Justice Rules On Behalf Of Asylee In Discrimination Case. The U.S. Department of Justice has settled a discrimination claim with a business in Utah. Easterseals-Goodwill is based in Montana but has offices throughout the region including in Utah. A woman filed a claim against the office here claiming her proof of work documents were illegally rejected. She said she was asked to provide additional documents to verify her eligibility to work because of her immigration status. She was seeking asylum in the country. Other non-U.S.citizens were asked to do the same thing. As part of the settlement, ESGW was ordered to pay about $6,200 in civil penalties. They must also revise their policies and train employees on anti-discrimination laws. — Ross Terrell.

www.kuer.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Montana State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#Scotus#Refineries#Utah Valley#Department Of Justice#Easterseals Goodwill#Esgw#U S Supreme Court#Alta#U Dot#Canadian#Indian Health Service#The Interior Department#Mountain West News Bureau#Navajo#Native American#Kuer#Indigenous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville, Va., has taken down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, marking the end of a years-long effort to have it removed. Videos shared to social media showed the statue being hoisted off its stone base Saturday morning, with some in the crowd cheering as it was removed from the pedestal.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy