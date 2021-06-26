PM News Brief: Asylee Discrimination, Pioneer Park Plan & Boarding School Trauma

U.S. Department Of Justice Rules On Behalf Of Asylee In Discrimination Case. The U.S. Department of Justice has settled a discrimination claim with a business in Utah. Easterseals-Goodwill is based in Montana but has offices throughout the region including in Utah. A woman filed a claim against the office here claiming her proof of work documents were illegally rejected. She said she was asked to provide additional documents to verify her eligibility to work because of her immigration status. She was seeking asylum in the country. Other non-U.S.citizens were asked to do the same thing. As part of the settlement, ESGW was ordered to pay about $6,200 in civil penalties. They must also revise their policies and train employees on anti-discrimination laws. — Ross Terrell.