Bradley Beal To Warriors, James Wiseman To Hornets In Proposed Three-Way Trade Involving Wizards

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Wizards may have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Beal but if they won't show him a clear path to title contention, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before he follows in the footsteps of other superstars and makes his way out of Washington.