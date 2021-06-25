Rep. Craig announces 2021 Congressional App Challenge

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig recently announced the kickoff of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for students in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District. The Congressional App Challenge was started in 2015 to provide students with the opportunity to showcase their talents in tech and coding while highlighting the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in schools. The winner from Minnesota’s Second District will have their app featured on the Congressional App Challenge website, displayed in the U.S. Capitol and on house.gov.