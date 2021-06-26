Golden graduates: Auburn seniors cross the stage in packed stadium

AUBURN — A most unusual and unpredictable senior year for the Auburn High School Class of 2021 ended on a note of normalcy. New York state lifted its guidance for high school graduations just last week, letting commencements take place the way they could before the COVID-19 pandemic. So Friday evening at Holland Stadium, the class of 273 students graduated before a packed and mask-less audience of friends and family, a sight that may have been unimaginable to any of them at the start of the school year.