Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund
Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. A local group is doing their best to make sure artists are supported in Culver City. The Culver City Arts Foundation (Culver Arts) chose eleven artists to receive separate grant funds of increments ranging up to $1000. The money came from the Arts Resiliency Fund which was created to provide microgrants to local artists struggling to pay bills such as electricity, water, and gas. The fund was launched in 2020 as a response to the global coronavirus pandemic. Grant recipients ranged from playwrights and visual art teachers to musicians and theater directors. The total grant amount distributed was nearly $10,000.westsidetoday.com