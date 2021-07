During the early events of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the titular duo are separated, and after a rough landing, Clank is damaged. In fact, one of Clank’s arms is completely gone when the game’s other protagonist, Rivet, finds him. The two are a serendipitous duo for more than their dimension hopping; Rivet is also missing an arm, using a robotic prosthetic in its place. The Lombax cheerily notes that they match in this way, trying to bring some levity to Clank.