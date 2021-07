The Indianola baseball team fell to Johnston Friday morning on the road 14-2 against the Dragons in the Brent Prange Classic tournament. The Indians fell behind 5-0 going into the fourth inning before scoring a pair of runs, only to see the Dragons score four more runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away early. Head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports Johnston is a quality opponent that is a potential postseason matchup, and he thinks the Indians handled themselves well at the plate getting patient at-bats, but giving up free passes to a team like Johnston is hard to come back from.