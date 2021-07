Oregon health officials announced 230 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the day before Oregonians will no longer have to wear masks in most settings. Oregon is lifting all state emergency pandemic restrictions Wednesday after Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday it was no longer necessary to wait until at least 70% of adults had received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday, about 19,000 Oregonians had to get a shot for the state to reach that benchmark.