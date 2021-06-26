The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

A guest opinion column in Friday’s paper shows how even the most vocal of people have a general lack of civics knowledge. The author is critical of a Congress that seems to be dysfunctional, but it is actually working exactly as designed. Our framers did not want majority rule; it is why we are a Constitutional Republic. They wanted legislative initiatives to be long and arduous processes so that government’s powers would be limited. This was a natural check on the Legislative branch. Dysfunction is built into the fabric of Congress and is a valuable feature, not a design flaw. As long as we have career politicians that think of nothing but their own power, the dysfunction will protect all citizens from the evils of an over active Congress.