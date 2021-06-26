Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

The Rev. Craig Schaub and the Rev. Willard Bass: Resolution should lead to restitution

By The Rev. Craig Schaub, the Rev. Willard Bass Guest columnists
Winston-Salem Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWe are grateful for the recent resolution approved by the Winston-Salem City Council apologizing to community members of African descent for our history of racial inequity. We hope it continues an essential journey of transformational policy and awareness in our community. It is right to call upon the U.S. Congress and our N.C. General Assembly to study and make recommendations for reparations to be paid to descendants of slavery. We support the passage of H.R. 40 currently in the U.S. House of Representatives and agree a similar action should take place in our state.

journalnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, NC
Government
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Society
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Forsyth County, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#The Rev#Black Americans#Restitution#The U S Congress#N C General Assembly#African American#African Americans#Latinx Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
LawWinston-Salem Journal

Cal Thomas: Right, wrong and a flower shop

Is there anyone who can say what is always right and always wrong and present an unchanging standard by which all behavior can be judged?. I raise the question in light of last week’s non-ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined for a second time to hear an appeal from a flower shop owner in Washington state. Barronelle Stutzman, the owner, refused to provide flowers for a same-sex couple because her religious beliefs instruct her that marriage was created by God for opposite sexes.
NFLWinston-Salem Journal

The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

In response to the July 5 letter “The American version,” the writer took a small line out of a four-page Encyclopedia Britannica overview of critical race theory and contended that that was the entirety of the concept. In reality, the first paragraph sums it up as follows: “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour.”
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Rev. Kerry Allison leaving L.A. for Ferguson pulpit

Answering an invite to head east, the Rev. Kerry Allison is leaving Church of the Redeemer in South Los Angeles to serve as senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Ferguson, Missouri. He will be the first African American spiritual leader of the 150-year-old congregation. Accompanying the pastor will be...
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

COVID-19 community spread on rise in N.C., but not in Forsyth

Forsyth County continues to have lower overall COVID-19 community spread, while new cases statewide have risen to levels last experienced in late May. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 14 new cases and no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Forsyth has had 60 cases...
Politicstennesseestar.com

Governor Ducey Appoints Kathryn Hackett King to Arizona Supreme Court

Governor Doug Ducey announced on Thursday that he will appoint Kathryn Hackett King, a member of the Board of Regents, to the state’s Supreme Court. “Kate’s strong belief in the separation of powers and experience serving in all three branches of government will serve the people of Arizona well,” Ducey described in a statement.
Congress & CourtsSun-Gazette

Transitioning America

It seems the Democrats in the Senate and Democrats in general have forgotten that Article 2 of The Constitution gives the individual states the power to conduct presidential elections. Senate Bill S1 is designed to take away the right of the states to conduct presidential elections and an attempt to circumvent the Constitution, in my opinion. Likewise, the Supreme Court, especially the chief justice, has rewritten their job description. The court, instead of sharpening the Constitution, is rewriting laws to fit the Constitution, or interpreting what the writers of the Constitution really meant to say about the subject.
Public Safetyzinnedproject.org

July 8, 1876: Hamburg Massacre

On July 4, 1876, (in the midst of a heated Reconstruction era local election season) a Black militia was engaged in military exercises when two white farmers attempted to drive through. Although the farmers got through the military formation after an initial argument, this event provided the excuse sought by whites to suppress Black voting through violence.
Michigan Statecrossroadstoday.com

Michigan bureau: LGBTQ rights ballot drive short signatures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan elections bureau has determined that organizers of a ballot drive to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people failed to collect enough valid voter signatures. Fair and Equal Michigan gathered nearly 299,000 signatures, short of the roughly 340,000 needed, according to a report released Thursday. A...
Chicago, ILiit.edu

Chicago-Kent Professor Researches the Constitutionality of Restricting Travel under Quarantine

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there have been numerous instances in the United States where state governments have used quarantines to curb travel. While most challenges to quarantines have failed, recent research by Chicago-Kent College of Law Assistant Professor Noah Smith-Drelich explores how an underutilized tenet of the Constitution—the right to travel—could provide a more fruitful basis for scrutinizing quarantine regulations.
SocietyWinston-Salem Journal

Rob Schofield: For future's sake, we must do better

In these divided, tumultuous and, occasionally, frightening times we inhabit, one powerful source of shared solace and hope for people of all identities and beliefs is this: We humans love our children and grandchildren. We may differ sharply on countless social, political, religious and ethical issues, but when it comes...
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

Demonizing the 'Defunders'

To the Editor: "Defund the Police" has become a dog whistle. The Republican Party and its right-wing allies scare voters about Black Lives Matter, the "far left," and the Democratic Party, all of whom are supposedly hell-bent on handcuffing the police. Ironically, the Democratic Party establishment uses this same red...
EconomyWinston-Salem Journal

U.S. Tobacco Cooperative files for bankruptcy protection

U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc., based in Raleigh, filed this week for federal Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection in the Eastern District of N.C. The bankruptcy petition, filed Wednesday, lists the cooperative with between $100 million to $500 million in both assets and liabilities. The companies listed between 50 and 99 creditors. Among its listed lenders are Truist Financial Corp. and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy