The Rev. Craig Schaub and the Rev. Willard Bass: Resolution should lead to restitution
TWe are grateful for the recent resolution approved by the Winston-Salem City Council apologizing to community members of African descent for our history of racial inequity. We hope it continues an essential journey of transformational policy and awareness in our community. It is right to call upon the U.S. Congress and our N.C. General Assembly to study and make recommendations for reparations to be paid to descendants of slavery. We support the passage of H.R. 40 currently in the U.S. House of Representatives and agree a similar action should take place in our state.journalnow.com