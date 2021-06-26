The Rev. Craig Schaub and the Rev. Willard Bass: Resolution should lead to restitution

It seems the Democrats in the Senate and Democrats in general have forgotten that Article 2 of The Constitution gives the individual states the power to conduct presidential elections. Senate Bill S1 is designed to take away the right of the states to conduct presidential elections and an attempt to circumvent the Constitution, in my opinion. Likewise, the Supreme Court, especially the chief justice, has rewritten their job description. The court, instead of sharpening the Constitution, is rewriting laws to fit the Constitution, or interpreting what the writers of the Constitution really meant to say about the subject.