Car owner's shock after stolen Fiesta is involved in fatal crash

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn NHS worker has spoken of her shock after a man died in a crash involving her car, which was stolen from outside her home. Rebeka Elkes, who works at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, woke to discover her beloved Fiesta had been taken from outside her Shawbirch home late on Tuesday evening.

