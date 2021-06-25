Car owner's shock after stolen Fiesta is involved in fatal crash

Cindy Carina Rosales-Romero, 28, of 120 Janice Street in Conroe has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail on two counts of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury. She was driving the silver Camero involved in this morning’s race between at least one other Camero on I-45 northbound at Tamina. At 2:27 am Montgomery County received a call for a multi-vehicle crash with fire on I-45 just south of SH 242. Units arrived and found a green Camaro upside down and heavily damaged from hitting an illumination pole. Inside were two trapped females. The 24-year-old female was deceased. The passenger was in critical condition and transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. They also learned of a second and possibly a third vehicle involved. Woodlands Fire crews discovered tree and grass debris on the feeder from the median several hundred yards down the freeway. There they found a second gray Camaro that had crossed the median and after taking several saplings out in the median crossed the feeder and struck a large pine tree. A male and a female were in that vehicle and were not injured. DPS Troopers arrived at the scene. They learned the two vehicles had been racing when the crash occurred. A witness has some video which they believe depicts the third vehicle also. The video will have to be enhanced. The female driver of the second vehicle was arrested at the scene for racing causing death and possible intoxication. A mandatory blood test will be performed on her. Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden responded to the scene for an inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. MCSO and Shenandoah assisted DPS. The Montgomery County District Attorneys Office Vehicular Crimes Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.