Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Randell Jones: Tyranny of the mob

By Randell Jones Guest columnist
Winston-Salem Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was no way to celebrate Juneteenth. A mob gathered hurriedly around the accused. His perceived offense was shouted hurriedly through the growing crowd until the masses were all of one opinion, that hawked by the loudest and most earnestly self-righteous. The mob’s anger demanded deference, satisfaction, punishment. They had no facts, just assumptions. They had not asked the accused what happened. They did not need to be bothered with the actualities. They already knew what they wanted to do. And those who may have had second thoughts about the rumors were by then intimidated by the rapidly growing outrage swarming through the irrational throng.

journalnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mob#Tyranny#Juneteenth#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Historic Latta Plantation#African American#The Milton Rhodes Center#Randelljones Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
Related
Presidential Electiontheintell.com

Guest Opinion: Remember, tyranny is a two-way street

Have you noticed how elites consistently use the same words and expressions, like they are reading from the same script? Probably just coincidence, but these “talking points” have meaning and are used for specific purposes. These words are focus group-tested for effectiveness and then unleashed on us. Over the past...
PoliticsWinston-Salem Journal

Byron Williams: America’s glory is in reaching beyond

It seems several readers were prompted to raise critical questions about last week’s column. I received emails that offered Frederick Douglass’ famous 1852 Fourth of July speech was shortsighted because slavery was ubiquitous globally. As one reader wrote, “How could America be singled out for a system that was practiced...
PoliticsDaily Reflector

Ray Nothstine : Fight against tyranny like John Hancock

John Hancock is known for his sizeable signature etched on the Declaration of Independence. Nearly 250 years removed from his signing, almost everybody has been asked to offer their “John Hancock” on a document at some point in their life. It might be a myth that Hancock said, “There, King George will be able to read that without his spectacles,” but his point was made, forever etched in American lore. Hancock was a patriot and extremely wealthy. Along with his life, he had much to lose if the British Crown got its way. He had flaws like all the American founders, but Hancock’s courage remains a great example to those pushing back against today’s laundry list of tyrannies.
SocietyPosted by
NewsOne

On Independence Day The Fight Against Tyranny And Oppression Continues 245 Years Later

As a holiday, Independence Day, like many aspects of America’s folklore, represents an expression of ideas that have yet to come to pass. Posting a rendition of Frederick Douglass’ speech “What, to the Slave, is the Fourth of July’” has become as much an Independence Day tradition for Black people as the family cookout. The words of another great elder ring true on this day.
U.S. PoliticsWilliston Daily Herald

Where frequent elections end, tyranny begins

Students of the Constitution often ask for an explanation of the Constitutional Convention’s rationale for distinguishing the length of terms for members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Why, they wonder, do Representatives serve two-year terms, while Senators serve six-year terms?. The starting point for analysis...
EducationPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

America’s founders believed civic education and historical knowledge would prevent tyranny – and foster democracy

The majority of Americans today are anxious; they believe their democracy is under threat. In fact, democracies deteriorate easily. As was feared since the times of Greek philosopher Plato, they may suddenly succumb to mob rule. The people will think they have an inalienable right to manifest their opinions – which means to state out loud whatever passes through their minds. They will act accordingly, often violently. They will make questionable decisions.
PoliticsDaily Advance

John Hancock’s giant middle finger against tyranny

John Hancock is known for his sizeable signature etched on the Declaration of Independence. Nearly 250 years removed from his signing, almost everybody has been asked to offer their “John Hancock” on a document at some point in their life. It might be a myth that Hancock said, “There, King George will be able to read that without his spectacles,” but his point was made, forever etched in American lore. Hancock was a patriot and extremely wealthy. Along with his life, he had much to lose if the British Crown got its way. He had flaws like all the American founders, but Hancock’s courage remains a great example to those pushing back against today’s laundry list of tyrannies.
LawWinston-Salem Journal

Cal Thomas: Right, wrong and a flower shop

Is there anyone who can say what is always right and always wrong and present an unchanging standard by which all behavior can be judged?. I raise the question in light of last week’s non-ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined for a second time to hear an appeal from a flower shop owner in Washington state. Barronelle Stutzman, the owner, refused to provide flowers for a same-sex couple because her religious beliefs instruct her that marriage was created by God for opposite sexes.
North Carolina StateWinston-Salem Journal

Our view: UNC loses Hannah-Jones and more

The loss of Nikole Hannah-Jones by the UNC-Chapel Hill Hussman School of Journalism and Media is one more black eye for an overly politicized UNC System that has been punching itself in the eye for a while now. It’s also a loss for the UNC journalism students who could have benefited from Hannah-Jones’ intellect, talent and broad experience.
Public Safetynewyorksocialdiary.com

Schulenberg’s Page: Mobbed up and made to order

August, 1976: On August 9th, the decomposed and mutilated body of mobster John “Handsome Johnny” Roselli was found floating in a Miami bay by a fisherman. It was compressed into a steel oil drum. Roselli was born Filippo Sacco in Italy and at a very early age immigrated to Boston...
Presidential ElectionMonroe Evening News

Walberg takes in anti-democratic actions

Responding to Tom Treece and Ruth McPeek's confusion over the Walberg billboard, both miss the point of the billboard. The Walberg quote was correct, “I don't support democracy.” It was his diversion response to why he only invites his supporters by mail to his town halls. Many have repeatedly requested to be notified of his future events but never are. He has in the past not posted future events online with increased frequency. He says it's a security issue, stating warnings from the House sergeant at arms. Fact checking with the House sergeant at arms finds this is not true.
SocietyWinston-Salem Journal

Rob Schofield: For future's sake, we must do better

In these divided, tumultuous and, occasionally, frightening times we inhabit, one powerful source of shared solace and hope for people of all identities and beliefs is this: We humans love our children and grandchildren. We may differ sharply on countless social, political, religious and ethical issues, but when it comes...
Politicsnorthernvirginiamag.com

Governor Ralph Northam Will Take Your Questions Now

The Virginia governor, 61, on casting his ballot for Dubya, dealing with the red/blue divide, and why Snoop Dogg shouldn’t wait for a call anytime soon. So you voted Republican as recently as George W. Bush for president?. Yes. I went to military school and served eight years active duty....
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

A year later, protesters talk about what changed — and what didn't

Last summer, people flooded the streets of Winston-Salem, fueled by anger over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many had seen cellphone footage of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, placing his knee on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, for more than nine minutes. Floyd said repeatedly that he could not breathe.
Lewisville, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Religion calendar: Saturday, July 10

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue a sermon series on David with a message titled “Let’s Dance.” The 10:45 service will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. Masks are optional for adults in both services and in the common areas of the building, but are required for indoor gatherings of children under 12 and adults working with them. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona governor signs bill to prohibit critical race theory teaching

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed a bill on Friday preventing local governments from teaching critical race theory. The measure, House Bill 2906, prohibits “the state and any local governments from requiring their employees to engage in orientation, training or therapy that suggest an employee is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” Ducey’s office said in a statement.
Colorado StateWinston-Salem Journal

Today in History — July 11

Today is Sunday, July 11, the 192nd day of 2021. There are 173 days left in the year. Today’s highlightOn July 11, 1995, the U.N.-designated “safe haven” of Srebrenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina fell to Bosnian Serb forces, who then carried out the killings of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

Comments / 0

Community Policy