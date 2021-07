Why are the governor and portions of the legislature holding children and their higher education hostage over the funding of PFD?. Dear Alaska state legislature, I congratulate you on coming together for the well-being of the whole state of Alaska, from commercial fishermen worried about shutting fisheries to real estate agents who would not have been able to close sales, and everyone in-between, state workers that would have had their jobs ended. Alaska doesn’t need this chaotic environment especially on the heels of the pandemic. There has been enough chaos already.