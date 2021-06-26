From the Publisher: We're All a Little Annoyed

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has been very busy lately and done some very interesting things. In a 9-0 unanimous decision they just held that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) can’t just hold college football players as indentured servants, serving their teams virtually for free, in the name of amateurism while everyone around them is making wads of money. The NCAA top football schools make millions each year. The NCAA itself is a billion-dollar-a-year business. All the top head football coaches rake in seven figures, like No. 1, Nick Sabin of Alabama, makeing $9.1 per year and No. 5 coach Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M who makes $7.5 million. USC pays a paltry $4.6 million to its coach and poor UCLA’s head football coach barely subsists on $3.5 million. Need it be said the stadiums make money? Also the food concessionaires, the parking lots, the souvenir sellers, even the local neighbors who let you park on their lawns for $10 or $20. But a few years back when they slipped running back Reggie Bush of USC a few bucks to take care of his family, the NCAA was outraged that he had violated his amateur status, took away his trophies and jumped all over USC. It was hypocrisy wrapped in terminal greed. The old adage is that the justices of SCOTUS read the newspapers to which we can probably now add they may also watch college football on Saturdays. Probably even more important, they agreed unanimously not just on the football case but also on a case involving a religious dispute. I kind of get the feeling that they understand the necessity, wherever possible, to speak in a uniform voice, even if some of the justices may have to bite their lip a bit to do so. In a country currently torn apart by factionalism and politics, we desperately need a public institution that understands the enormous value of some consensus and its ability to lower the terrible acrimonious dialogue.