Local sports clubs honored as Lightning Community Heroes

The Lightning honored the First Tee of Tampa Bay and the Positive Coaching Alliance-Tampa Bay as the 37th Community Heroes this season. TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning honored the First Tee of Tampa Bay and the Positive Coaching Alliance-Tampa Bay as the 37th Lightning Community Heroes this season during the first period of tonight's Game 7 matchup against the New York Islanders. Staff members from the First Tee of Tampa Bay and coaches and mentors from the Positive Coaching Alliance-Tampa Bay, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to the First Tee of Tampa Bay and the Positive Coaching Alliance-Tampa Bay.