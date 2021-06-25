Catrina M. Fox
Catrina “Trina” M. Fox, age 52, of Eau Claire, Wis., died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Trina was born on December 20, 1968, to Ronald and Sandra (Conarroe) Stegall, in Muncie, Ind. The family moved to Chetek, Wis., in March, 1983. In 1987, she graduated from Chetek High School. Catrina (Cat) worked at the St. Francis Food Pantry in Eau Claire as assistant director. On July 10, 2019, Catrina Marie Stegall and Christopher Lee Fox (from Ohio) were married in Eau Claire.www.chetekalert.com