Logansport, IN

Guardian Warriors honors those who answer the call

By Staff Reports
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 16 days ago
Area First Responders, law enforcement officials, firefighters and others who were involved with front-line work during the pandemic were recently recognized at a Guardian Warriors event.

Held June 19 at the Logansport Airport, the nonprofit organization that was founded on Feb. 6, 2020, honored, supported, recognized and showed appreciation to those who served and are still serving communities.

During the event, Mayor Chris Martin made June 19, 2021, a Proclamation Day for Guardian Warriors.

The group presented a memory table at this event to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, while Taps was being played.

Event speakers were Mark Dude from Senator Mike Braun’s Office, Courtney Papa from Senator Todd Young’s Office, and Mayor Martin.

Guardian Warriors presented plaques to Mayor Martin for his support, and to Police Chief Travis Yike for his and his department’s support. Logansport Fire Department also was acknowledged.

Media Account for Pharos-Tribune

