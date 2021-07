Southern Boone Area YMCA says a $250,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation will allow it to pay off a portion of a construction loan on its new facility in Ashland. After opening its doors in a rented facility in 2015, success of the program led to a capital campaign for a permanent home at 405 S. Main St., the YMCA said in a news release announcing the grant. The “Here For Good” Campaign raised more than $2.2 million, and a $2 million loan was obtained to begin construction of the $4.2 million facility, completed in March.