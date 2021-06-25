Plans in place for fitness court in City of Sweetwater
A new option for keeping fit is in the works in Sweetwater. In the fall of 2021, the City of Sweetwater plans to unveil its newest quality of life addition at the Sweetwater Recreation Complex — an outdoor Fitness Court® with a supporting mobile app. This capital project is a featured part of a 2021 initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a nationwide consulting organization that partners with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy infrastructure.www.dailypostathenian.com