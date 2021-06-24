Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

IMPRESSION – A randomised trial to evaluate the efficacy of MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon in Dysfunctional Fistula progresses rapidly.

tctmd.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has updated the progress of IMPRESSION (sIroliMus coated balloon angioPlasty versus plain balloon angioplasty in the tREatment of dialySis acceSs dysfunctION) randomised trial. IMPRESSION is a prospective, multi-center, two-arm parallel group, randomised clinical trial to compare the efficacy of Sirolimus...

www.tctmd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sirolimus#Fistula#Efficacy#Clinical Trial#Concept Medical Inc#Esrd#Sgh#Sengkang General Hospital#Thoracic#Vascular#Magictouch Avf#Avg#Poba#The U S Fda#Ce#Nanolute Technology#Cmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
FDA
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Related
Cancercancernetwork.com

Clinical Trials in Progress: COMMIT Study

NRG-GI004/SWOG-S1610: Colorectal Cancer Metastatic dMMR/MSI-H Immunotherapy (COMMIT) Study: A Randomized Phase 3 Study of mFOLFOX6/Bevacizumab/Atezolizumab Combination vs Single Agent Atezolizumab in the First-Line Treatment of Patients With Deficient DNA Mismatch Repair (dMMR)/Microsatellite Instability–High (MSI-H) Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (NCT02997228). Background. In metastatic colorectal cancer that is dMMR/MSI-H, the superiority of inhibition...
ScienceNature.com

Phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of safety and efficacy of growth hormone treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a double blind phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of the safety and efficacy of GH treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury. The aim of this study was to investigate the possibility to use exogenous GH administration for motor recovery in chronic traumatic incomplete human SCI. The objectives were to establish safety and efficacy of a combined treatment of subcutaneous GH (or placebo) and rehabilitation in this population.
Healthtargetedonc.com

Key Efficacy and Safety Findings from the CLEAR Trial

Dr Robert J. Motzer introduces data from the phase 3 CLEAR trial, which investigated lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab or everolimus for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma. Robert J. Motzer, MD: Today, we’re going to focus on the CLEAR trial which is the most recent report, and it is characterized...
Nature.com

Correction: One-year outcomes after treatment with a drug-coated balloon catheter system for lower urinary tract symptoms related to benign prostatic hyperplasia

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2021)Cite this article. Correction to: Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases https://doi.org/10.1038/s41391-021-00362-z The article “One-year outcomes after treatment with a drug-coated balloon catheter system for lower urinary tract symptoms related to benign prostatic hyperplasia”, written by Steven A. Kaplan, Merycarla Pichardo, Edwin Rijo, Gustavo Espino, Ramon Rodriguez Lay, and Rafael Estrella was originally published online on 23 March 2021 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 20th May 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution, and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third-party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons license unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons license and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
ScienceEurekAlert

Trial shows that the antibiotic azithromycin does not prevent mild COVID-19 cases progressing to hospitalization or death

European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. A new study (the ATOMIC2 trial), presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) and published simultaneously in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, shows the antimicrobial drug azithromycin - already approved for use in multiple infections - does not prevent mild COVID-19 cases progressing to hospitalisation or death.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Novocure Presents Final Safety And Efficacy Results From Its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial In Liver Cancer

Novocure (NVCR) - Get Report today announced final results from its phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in liver cancer testing the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with sorafenib for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular cancer. In 21 evaluable patients, the disease control rate was 76% in a patient population with poor prognosis and limited exposure to study treatments. The objective response rate for the intent-to-treat population was 9.5%. In patients who completed at least 12 weeks of TTFields treatment, the disease control rate was 91% with an objective response rate of 18%. The final HEPANOVA results will be presented at the virtual ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer on July 1.
Scienceonclive.com

Rapid Readouts: Results of the SCOUT and NAVIGATE Trials

David A. Reardon, MD, presents slides, shown at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, from the phase 2 NAVIGATE basket trial and the phase 1/2 SCOUT trial in adult and pediatric patients with tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) fusion–positive primary central nervous system (CNS) tumors treated with larotrectinib with or without prior therapy.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

PureTech Announces Clinical Trial and Supply Agreement with BeiGene to Evaluate LYT-200 and Tislelizumab in Patients with Difficult-to-Treat Solid Tumors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced a clinical trial and supply agreement with an affiliate of BeiGene, Ltd. (Nasdaq: BGNE; HKEX: 06160) to evaluate BeiGene’s tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, in combination with PureTech’s LYT-200, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting galectin-9, for the potential treatment of difficult-to-treat solid tumor indications that are associated with poor survival rates.
Kansas City, MOpharmacytimes.com

Implications of Phase 3 Trial Results Assessing Efficacy, Safety of Dapagliflozin in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Hospitalized With COVID-19

Mikhail Kosiborod, MD, cardiologist and vice president of research at Saint Luke's Health in Kansas City, discussed the implications of the DARE-19 trial results assessing dapagliflozin as a treatment for patients with type 2 diabetes hospitalized with COVID-19. Pharmacy Times interviewed Mikhail Kosiborod, MD, cardiologist and vice president of research...
Healthtctmd.com

ASCVD Risk in South Asians Far Exceeds Forecasts by Common Scores

The predicted 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease among participants in the UK Biobank study, calculated using internationally accepted tools, was nearly identical for people of South Asian and European ancestry, but actual event rates over a decade of follow-up reveal that South Asians, in fact, experienced nearly twice as many events.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
UPI News

CureVac COVID-19 shows 48% efficacy in clinical trials

June 30 (UPI) -- German company CureVac announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine showed 48% efficacy in clinical trials. In a statement Wednesday, the company said its two-dose vaccine regimen, which uses messenger RNA technology, was 48% effective at preventing people from becoming ill with at least one symptom. The...
Foreign PolicyIola Register

US political dysfunction emboldens China

In the coming days, the United States and China will be celebrating two big birthdays, light-years apart in their message. On July 1, Beijing will put on a massive celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at a secret 1921 meeting in Shanghai.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Novavax Publishes Results Of United Kingdom Phase 3 Clinical Trial In New England Journal Of Medicine, Demonstrating High Levels Of Efficacy Of COVID-19 Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the publication of results from the final analysis of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate conducted in the United Kingdom in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The final analysis confirmed an overall efficacy of 89.7% with over 60% (half) of the cases caused by the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant, and a 96.4% efficacy against non-B.1.1.7 (non-Alpha) variants which represents strains most similar to the original virus.
Canceronclive.com

Rapid Readouts: Treatment Preference Results From the Phase 2 ODENZA Trial

Neal Shore, MD, presents data on treatment preferences from the phase 2 ODENZA trial of darolutamide and enzalutamide in men with asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The results were reported at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Neal Shore, MD, discusses data from...
ScienceMedscape News

Rapid Antigen Test for Postmortem Evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 Carriage

Martin Zacharias; Verena Stangl; Andrea Thüringer; Martina Loibner; Philipp Wurm; Stella Wolfgruber; Kurt Zatloukal; Karl Kashofer; Gregor Gorkiewicz. Emerging Infectious Diseases. 2021;27(6):1734-1737. Detecting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 in deceased patients is key when considering appropriate safety measures to prevent infection during postmortem examinations. A prospective cohort study comparing...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Stem Cell Therapy Shows Safety, Possible Efficacy in Early Trial

Treatment with ISC-hpNSC, an investigational stem cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease, was safe and well-tolerated over at least two years in an early clinical trial in 12 patients. Results from the small trial, which treated patients at low, medium and high doses, also indicate that the therapy eased Parkinson’s-related symptoms...

Comments / 0

Community Policy