Anna & Raven’s Adopt + Rescue event heads to Little Shelter June 27

Check out those peepers! This week’s shelter pet is China who is currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. A sweet little lady who is either a Persian or Burmese mix, China is estimated to be around 7 years young. She was found outside of a Chinese restaurant trying to get anyone’s attention. China is a bit on the timid side but she loves to be petted and adored. She would love a quiet home where she will only know love and affection for the rest of her life!