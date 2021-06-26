Cancel
Huntington, NY

Anna & Raven’s Adopt + Rescue event heads to Little Shelter June 27

By Press Release
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 15 days ago
Join Little Shelter, 33 Warner Road, Huntington for an Adopt and Rescue event on Sunday, June 27 from noon to 5 p.m. Co-hosted by Anna & Raven from the Anna and Raven show on WALK 97.5, the event will feature lot of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens looking for new homes plus boatloads of wonderful raffle baskets to take a chance on. Plus Anna and Raven will be pulling the winning ticket and announcing the winner of Little Shelter’s SOLD OUT Semi-Annual Mercedes Benz/$25,000 raffle at 3 p.m. ! Come join the fun! For more information, call 631-368-8770 or visit www.littleshelter.org.

