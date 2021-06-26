Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk SPCA holds free dog food giveaway June 26

By Press Release
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 15 days ago
The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals hosts a free dog food distribution event at the Suffolk County SPCA, Wm. J. Lindsay Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hauppage on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the supply runs out. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that the agency is happy to help our furry friends. The holistic dog food was donated by Health Extensions of Hauppauge. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 631-382-7722.

tbrnewsmedia.com
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
