I was saddened this week to see a notice that Chase City’s Shine and Wine Festival will not be held again this year and that currently, at least, there are no plans to bring it back. The organization behind the Festival, “Chase City Special Events” made the announcement on Facebook explained that the group is “no longer active.” There were not, they explained, not enough active members, were “overworked and overwhelmed with jobs, families and volunteering that we became burned out.”