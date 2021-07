SPRINGFIELD — Like most programs, the Hopkins Academy baseball team has a ritual, albeit somewhat unique. Whenever the year concludes, a senior on the roster selects a junior as the honorary recipient of a 6-foot tall wooden replica of a giraffe, and it usually goes to a player who is expected to lead the team the following season. Prior to graduating in 2020, former Golden Hawks star Aidan Michalak chose Jack Feltovic, and after Saturday’s events, it looks like he made the correct pick.