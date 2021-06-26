Charles S. Merritt – Donora

God has smiled on Charles, opened his arms and accepted him into Heaven on June 17, 2021. Charles S. Merritt, 61, of Donora, went home to be with the Lord, with his loving family continually in prayer for him. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert T. Merritt. He was born on Feb. 10, 1960, attended Onley High School in Philadelphia and then moved back to Donora. Charles worked in the construction business in the early 1980s and then worked for Allied Security later in life. He was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Donora and was also the church van driver. Surviving are his mother, Doris Forman; brother, Ramon Forman; uncle, Marvin C. Johnson; cousins, Pastor Lee Marvin Johnson, Jada Johnson and Carlton Johnson; and a host of other cousins. Visitation will be at St. Paul Baptist Church, 49 S. McKean Ave., Donora, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, followed by a funeral service with the Rev. Lee A. Haney Sr. officiating. Interment will be in Monongahela Cemetery. Final celebration has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, Karl Jackson funeral director, 724-379-5420.