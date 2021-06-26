Woodbine Results Friday June 25th, 2021
6th-$40,332, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 23.720, 48.080, 1:12.120, 1:37.110, 00.000, 1:43.530. Scratched: Doctor Uptown, Downy Boy. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Juan Pablo123279-1½7-hd4-21-11-2K. Kimura9.005.403.103.50. Shangassah123337-hd8-hd6-½5-hd2-nkA. Santos23.409.0030.25. Strike the Top123145-hd5-½5-½6-½3-1¾E. Wilson3.803.25. Tallestofthetall1238910-2½10-2117-24-2½P. Husbands4.20. Matinee1231121-21-½1-hd3-hd5-nkS. Bahen9.20. Jegos Fire1235116-12-½2-22-hd6-½J. Hoyte34.25. Sunspear123612-½3-1½3-hd4-17-1½S. Civaci8.60. Self Inflicted1231054-hd6-18-½8-28-nkO. Moreno62.65. Lucas...www.midfloridanewspapers.com