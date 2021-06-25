Three brothers “Go For Broke:” Remembering the service of Joseph, Chester and Edward Tanaka
In 1916, Gin and Harukuchi Tanaka relocated from San Francisco to St. Louis. Their three sons Joseph, Chester and Edward were all born in St. Louis, attended local high schools and universities, and served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II. This unit was comprised almost exclusively of Japanese Americans, and to date is the most decorated U.S. Army unit for its size and length of service.www.stltoday.com