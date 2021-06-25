Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Three brothers “Go For Broke:” Remembering the service of Joseph, Chester and Edward Tanaka

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1916, Gin and Harukuchi Tanaka relocated from San Francisco to St. Louis. Their three sons Joseph, Chester and Edward were all born in St. Louis, attended local high schools and universities, and served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II. This unit was comprised almost exclusively of Japanese Americans, and to date is the most decorated U.S. Army unit for its size and length of service.

www.stltoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Missouri Society
State
Mississippi State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
State
Virginia State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Japanese Americans#U S Army#Columbia University#Ga#Company K#442nd#Washington University#The Army Air Corps#Newport News#Italian#German#Hungarian#Japanese American#The Presidio Army Museum#Smithsonian Institution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
World War II
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session, as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy