Woodbine Results Friday June 25th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 15 days ago

6th-$40,332, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 23.720, 48.080, 1:12.120, 1:37.110, 00.000, 1:43.530. Scratched: Doctor Uptown, Downy Boy. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Juan Pablo123279-1½7-hd4-21-11-2K. Kimura3.50. Shangassah123337-hd8-hd6-½5-hd2-nkA. Santos30.25. Strike the Top123145-hd5-½5-½6-½3-1¾E. Wilson3.25. Tallestofthetall1238910-2½10-2117-24-2½P. Husbands4.20. Matinee1231121-21-½1-hd3-hd5-nkS. Bahen9.20. Jegos Fire1235116-12-½2-22-hd6-½J. Hoyte34.25. Sunspear123612-½3-1½3-hd4-17-1½S. Civaci8.60. Self Inflicted1231054-hd6-18-½8-28-nkO. Moreno62.65. Lucas...

Horse Racing
Sports
Freedom, WIwtaq.com

Friday’s WIAA track, baseball and tennis results

The WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet saw the Freedom girls team run, jump and throw their way to the state title 59 points, beating Shorewood with 52 points. Xavier took third with 27 points. In the boys meet, Lodi took first with 40 points while Little Chute...
BasketballAntelope Valley Press

WNBA results | Friday

ARLINGTON, Texas — Marina Mabrey tied a career high with 28 points and the Dallas Wings pulled away late to beat the Chicago Sky 100-91. Mabrey made four of five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first half for the Wings (9-9). Arike Ogunbowale added 18 points and Allisha...
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

2021 Stake Action in Saratoga

The 2021 racing season at Saratoga Race Course begins July 15. Week 1 will contain 6 stakes races, 5 of them graded, including the Grade 1 Diana for fillies and mares and the historic Sanford for two-year-olds. Traditionally the first weekend of the season focuses on two-year-olds and older grass fillies and mares.
Los Alamitos, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Horse racing notes: Del Mar drops $2 Pick Six in favor of 20-cent ‘Rainbow Pick Six’

• Del Mar announced this week it is scrapping its traditional $2 Pick Six in favor of the 20-cent “Rainbow Pick Six” that rewards bettors handsomely if they’re the only ones holding a perfect ticket. Many tracks throughout the country, including Santa Anita, already have the 20-cent Pick Six. The track said there will be two mandatory payout days – Pacific Classic day on Aug. 21 and closing day, Sept. 6. Del Mar will continue to offer two Pick Fives and two Pick Fours, both of which are 50-cent wagers.
Theater & Dancethepressboxlts.com

Bolshoi Ballet Will Try “Big Dance” in G1 Belmont Derby

Trainer Aidan O’Brien, renowned for his talented turf stock, will bring one of his heaviest hitters to North America in Bolshoi Ballet, who will compete as part of a nine-horse field in Saturday’s Grade 1, $1 million Belmont Derby Invitational for 3-year-olds going 1 1/4 miles over the inner turf course at Belmont Park.
Oceanport, NJnjgamblingsites.com

Top Horse Racing Talent Gallops into Monmouth Park for Haskell Stakes 2021

Just watch the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park July 17, when the eyes of the horse-racing world focus upon the Oceanport facility. Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie, who ran second and third in the famed Run for the Roses on May 1, have been announced as confirmed by recent published reports and listed as “expected to run” on the Monmouth Park Facebook page late this week.
Charles Town, WVtheracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: July 9

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 11-2-5-3There’s a chance of rain today, and a wet track would certainly move him up, but we’ll take a swing with #1 Candy Invasion (7-2) all the same. This one didn’t have the cleanest trip last out and only managed third, a length behind second choice #2 Never Compromise (5-2), but he was seven lengths clear of the rest. His best efforts would put him right there… Never Compromise was second that day, and like Candy Invasion has been making short work of his conditions for Runco… The addition of blinkers seems to have done the trick for #5 No Change (5-1), who’s won two straight since donning the hood. He’ll make his third start off the bench here and might be the value play… What a good job trainer Javier Contreras has done with #3 Nico (6-5). The Trappe Shot colt was off a year-and-a-half but returned running and last out, in his second start of the year, won by 10. So why pick against? All his best efforts have come going 4 1/2 furlongs, and in his one two-turn try, he led late but was outfinished. He obviously could win here, but do you want short odds on a horse trying to win around two turns for the first time?
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Lone Star

1st_$45,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy. 2 (1) Fred'stwirlincandy (E.Valdez-Jiminez)4.202.40. Off 2:07. Time 1:34.86. Firm. Scratched_Valentine Street, Clever Union, Harvey Wallbanger. Also Ran_Ezmosh, Gambler. Exacta (3-2) paid $16.00. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-6) paid $6.65. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Belmont Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 7/10/21

Starting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, we have 11 races at Belmont Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Indiana Stateshelbycountypost.com

Juddmonte Farms impressed with Fulsome heading into Indiana Derby

A funny thing happened on Fulsome’s way to becoming a turf horse. After four starts on grass with moderate success, rain at Keeneland forced an allowance onto the sloppy main track. Fulsome splashed home to a 3 1/2-length score and tonight is the odds-on favorite to extend his unbeaten streak on dirt to four races in the $300,000 Indiana Derby at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Lone Star Results Saturday July 10th, 2021

1st-$45,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.310, 47.810, 1:11.290, 1:22.930, 00.000, 1:34.860. Winner: CH G, 7, by To Honor and Serve-Askbut I Won'ttell. Scratched: Valentine Street, Clever Union, Harvey Wallbanger. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Don'task Don'ttell120212-1½2-½1-hd1-2½1-4S. Elliott5.203.402.101.60. Fred'stwirlincandy122133-1½3-23-3½3-22-noE. Valdez-Jiminez4.202.403.30. Henley's Joy12044554-14-33-2¼D. Cabrera2.101.30. Ezmosh120521-21-1½2-1½2-hd4-3¾I....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

1st_$1,620, mdn spl wt, 4YO up F&M, 13/8mi. 2nd_$1,620, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 13/8mi. 3rd_$2,107, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 4th_$7,202, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 5th_$4,501, stk, 3YO, 13/8mi. JULIAN HERMAN DAVISON Stakes Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile. Bella Fran121Soy Penquista126. Ocean California126Suegra Linda121. Alambrito126Doctor Chico126. Peuchen126Don Pachalo126.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Belmont Park Barn Notes: Cirona Makes NA Debut in G1 Belmont Oaks; Heads to Brown

(Trainer Chad Brown (Photos by Holly M. Smith) Cirona to make North American debut in G1 Belmont Oaks; will be transferred to Chad Brown. Peter Bradley said he is excited to see the North American debut of Group 1-placed Cirona in Saturday’s Grade 1, $700,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational, first leg of the Turf Triple series for sophomore fillies at Belmont Park.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

DALIKA RUNS BIG TO TAKE G3 DICK MEMORIAL

Bal Mar Equine’s Dalika cruised to victory in the $150,500 Grade III Robert G. Dick Memorial at Delaware Park today. With Miguel Mena aboard, the 5-year-old daughter of Pastorius posted a length triumph and returned $10.60 as the fourth choice in the field of nine. The 7-to-2 favorite, Luck Money with Mychel Sanchez, finished second. It was another ¾-lengths farther back to Temple City Terror, with Florent Geroux in third.
Delaware Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Delaware Park Early Entries, Thursday July 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1West Horizen (L), 122A. Marin3-6-2Trevor Gallimore. 2Blue Sky Venezuela (L), 122C. Marquez1-2-2Michael Gorham. 5La Purissima (L), 122J. Rangel1-5-2Ralph Riviezzo. 6Always Talking (L), 122C. Cedeno4-3-1Howard Brown, Jr. 7Keeper in Spite (L), 122X. Perez1-2-1John Robb. 2nd-$15,000, Claiming $6,250-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards.
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Monmouth Park: Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun has final workout for Haskell

Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun took to the track at Monmouth Park Saturday morning for a final workout prior to the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes on July 17. The Brad Cox-trained colt went out just after 7:30 a.m., breezing five furlongs in 1:02.2, galloping out six furlongs in 1:13.3. Mandaloun,...
Wyoming Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Wyoming Downs Results Combined Saturday

1st_$4,000, , 2YO, , clear. Off 1:07. Time 1:77.26. Fast. Scratched_Wyo Outlaw Brandy. Also Ran_Turbo Flash, Ocean Deep, Turbo Jo. Exacta (2-5) paid $70.20. Quinella (2-5) paid $26.60. $1 Superfecta (2-5-7-4) paid $227.20. $1 Trifecta (2-5-7) paid $77.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$3,000, trl, 2YO, ,...
Oceanport, NJthelines.com

Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie Expected Frontrunners At 2021 Haskell Stakes

The $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes, to the delight of horse-racing bettors, is shaping up to be a Kentucky Derby rematch. Top graduates from the Run for the Roses, including Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie, are expected to compete in this 1 1–8-mile July 17 showcase at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J. Post time is approximately 5:45 p.m.

