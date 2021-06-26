Cancel
Former WKU thrower qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Former WKU Track & Field thrower Jessica Ramsey set a new Olympic Trials meet record late Thursday evening to win the women’s shot put event and qualify for Team USA’s trip to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “What an exciting moment for everyone in the WKU Track...

Person
Jessica Ramsey
#Wku#Wku Track Field#Team Usa#Sbc#Second Team#Ole Miss Track Field
