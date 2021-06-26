Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lockport, NY

Taking their place along the Locks

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@niagara-gazette.com
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fp8o_0afeJmcZ00

LOCKPORT — Five more sculptures were installed to the Lock Tenders Tribute Monument on Friday, including that of the photographer, F.B. Clench, who took the now iconic 1897 photograph that is now being recreated by Susan Geissler, a Youngstown sculptor, with the support of the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corp., a non-profit that operates the Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks and the Flight of Five Lock Tenders Tour.

Local visitors to the locks seemed impressed by the additions.

Don and Brenda Thrift are celebrating their 40th anniversary, traveling all the way from Maryland to see Niagara Falls, as well as the local sights of Niagara County.

“My first impression is that the statues look very realistic. The faces,” Brenda said. “I was interested in the hand position and the arm positions of the men.”

“I think it’s neat,” Don added. “I think it’s great, I was surprised. I thought it was all people, sitting there.”

Ken Martin is originally from the area, but left it to live in Pennsylvania in 1981. He said he was up for his niece’s baby shower and had a few hours to admire the Locks while his wife helped with the preparations for their relative.

“I thought it was nice that they also mentioned the photographer,” he said, sporting his own camera. “There’s a little bit of the history about the photographer there, too.”

Tiffany and Pam Marsh are locals from the Town of Niagara, on their way back to Marsh’s Store, after picking up an order from their wholesaler in Lockport. Tiffany said she loves to look at the Locks, and thought the statues very well made as they had fooled Pam into thinking there was a movie shoot.

“I think it creates the moment, rather than just a tribute to the lock keepers, it shows everything,” Tiffany said. “But, the Locks! It’s just like Niagara Falls, right? Every time you’re up here, you just have to look at them. We’re coming up with some friends in a month, and we’re going to actually do a stay-cation and do the Canal Cruise, and it will be the first time for any of us getting on the Canal.”

Six more lock tenders are expected to be installed next year.

The lead sponsor of the monument is Niagara County which allocated the funding for tribute from the Niagara River Greenway Commission. New York State Canal Corp. also invested $125,000 in 2018 Consolidated Funding through Governor Cuomo’s Regional Economic Development Councils, and the NYS Department of State gave $275,000 in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.

A formal dedication of the Lock Tender figures will take place Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. in the Lockport Locks.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
158
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Lockport, NY
State
Maryland State
City
Youngstown, NY
Niagara County, NY
Entertainment
City
Maryland, NY
Niagara County, NY
Government
Lockport, NY
Government
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Marsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marsh S Store#Locks#Consolidated Funding#Lock Tender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy