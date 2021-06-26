City golf tourney down to semis

James Riepenhoff watches his tee shot on the ninth hole Friday during the Lima City Men’s Golf Championship at Colonial Golfers Club. See more championship photos at LimaScores.com. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

When the day started on Friday there were four former champions left in the championship flight of the Lima City Men’s Golf Championship at Colonial Golfers Club.

Thirty-six holes and eight hours later Josh Hollar was the only one of them who was able to advance to today’s semifinals at The Shawnee Country Club.

Hollar defeated Westin Young 4-and-3 in their quarterfinal match to earn one of the four spots in the semifinals.

But in the other three quarterfinals, James Riepenhoff eliminated two-time champion Brian Kuhlman 7-and-6; Steve Creps Jr. beat Phil Trueblood, also a two-time champion, 2-and-1; and Kayne Richardson won 3-and-2 over Todd Burkholder, another two-time champ.

Hollar will play Riepenhoff and Creps will play Richardson in today’s championship flight semifinals.

“You had four champions going into the day. You would think more than one would move on but there are a lot of good players out there and stuff happens you can’t control,” Hollar said.

“I’m very fortunate to be in the final four. This is two times in a row and three out of the last five years I’ve been there. I’m very fortunate to go back to Shawnee,” he said.

He also had the advantage of playing on his favorite course in the area. “I’ve been playing our here since I was five years old. This is my second home. I know everything there is to know about this course. It’s a little different because it’s the longest course in the area.”

Creps, who was runner-up in in this tournament in 2017, said, “I just knew I had to make pars and birdies to beat Phil. He’s such a good player. Pretty much everything worked good today. I hit the driver good, I putted good, hit the irons OK. I was up all the way from hole two. I shot 34 on the front and just kind of held on on the back.

“I really want to get it this year. My mindset is to win, for sure. I’m just really excited to be in the semifinals. I’ve gotten beaten by the champion every year I’ve played in this except once,” he said.

Riepenhoff pointed to his short game as the biggest factor in his success on Friday.

“I didn’t hit the ball the greatest but around the greens and putting was just really good for me,” he said.

“I’m feeling really good. The course played long. With the wind in the morning and the rain that came in late in the afternoon it played really tough. The swing felt good but my short game was the key to playing good today for me,” he said.

Other winners on Friday were:

First flight — Mitch Hasting, Jackson Schaaf, Jacob Good, Drew Hobensack. Second flight — Jacob Sherrick, Michael Borges, Josh Buetner, Mark Swords. Third flight — Shane Conrad, Zach Graymire, Tyler Claus, Doug Collins.

Senior championship flight — Chris Inskeep, Troy Breidenbach, Greg Bunn, Brian Norton. Super senior 1 flight — Bob Moser, Mike Allen, Denny Thompson, Steve Creps Sr. Super senior 2 flight — John Gronas, Martin Benroth, Jeff Cary, Denny Tirral. Senior open flight — Brian Joseph, Jim Sherrick, Greg Buchanan, Jim Lee.