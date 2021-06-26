Cancel
Five Relationships in Movies That Were Disturbing in Retrospect

Cover picture for the articleWhat disturbs and upsets one person might not be that bad to another, but there are relationships in movies that are a bit unsettling to a lot of people not because anything happens but because there’s a level of intimacy that a lot of folks don’t believe should be felt between two people who are either a little too far apart in age or simply should be together for various reasons. The disturbing nature of some relationships is easy to see sometimes, especially if one person puts so much into the relationship but isn’t given that same respect or admiration in turn. But the thing about some movies is that the relationships that do get set up and carried out can be a little, well, hard to watch depending on the subject matter and what’s supposed to happen between the two individuals who are put in one situation or another. Like I said above, what bothers one person might not bother another, but a lot of movies are bound to be made in a way that will interest the audience, even if that interest crosses a line or two.

