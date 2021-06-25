Cancel
Skagit County, WA

Hahn races to victory at opening night of Dirt Cup

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5FyM_0afeH5sH00

ALGER — The green flag dropped for the 49th time of the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup on Thursday night at Skagit Speedway.

And when the checkered flag was unfurled after the day's final race, Oklahoma's Blake Hahn was the first to cruise underneath it.

Bathed in sunshine and dust, spectators were treated to 46 high-octane machines piloted by American Sprint Car Series competitors as well as drivers who call Skagit Speedway home.

The road to victory for Hahn was not an easy one as the feature race was marred by numerous caution flags. However, Hahn managed to lead from start to finish, out-dueling Dominic Scelzi, who finished second.

Trey Starks was third, followed by Justin Sanders (4th), Chase Maidic (5th), Alex Hill (6th), Jason Solwold (7th), J.J. Hickle (8th), Robbie Price (9th) and Seth Bergman (10th).

Radiators and drivers alike will be tested as racing continues at 7 p.m. Friday in temperatures expected to reach the high 80s.

For those choosing to seek shelter, racing will be streamed at skagitspeedway.tv.

Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
