La Conner girls advance to Summer State title game

MOUNT VERNON — The La Conner High School girls’ basketball team will play for the Summer State title in the eight-team tournament featuring some of the state’s top small-school teams.

The Braves defeated Wahkiakum 65-62 on Thursday in the semifinals and will play Warden in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon Christian School.

"Once again, the girls stepped up to the challenge," said La Conner coach Scott Novak. "It was a dog fight until the end."

La Conner (14-1) had four players score in double digits, led by Josie Harper’s 16 points. Juna Swanson and Sarah Cook scored 13 points apiece, Ellie Marble finished with 11 and Rachel Cram chipped in nine.

"A great game played by two excellent teams," Novak said. “Players on both teams made great plays."

In Thursday’s other semifinal, Warden defeated Tri-Cities Prep, 77-68.

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 61,

Onalaska Loggers 35

MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes rebounded after their first-round loss, notching the victory against the Loggers.

Mount Vernon Christian will play Toledo at 3 p.m. Friday in the fifth/sixth-place game.

Allie Heino scored 16 points for the Hurricanes and was the game's leading scorer. Emma Droog finished with 13 points and Ruthie Rozema added 10.

Mount Vernon Christian (12-3) pulled away in the second half for the victory, taking control on both ends of the court.

The Hurricanes held a 26-23 lead at the half, then outscored Onalaska 35-12 in the second half. They held the Loggers to three points in the fourth quarter.

In other games Friday at Mount Vernon Christian, Kettle Falls will play Onalaska for seventh and eighth places at 1 p.m., and Wahkiakum will meet Tri-Cities Prep at 5 p.m. to decide third and fourth places.

Ticket prices are $10 (all day) and $5 (single game).