Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Conner, WA

La Conner girls advance to Summer State title game

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Posted by 
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Usemd_0afeGuG600

MOUNT VERNON — The La Conner High School girls’ basketball team will play for the Summer State title in the eight-team tournament featuring some of the state’s top small-school teams.

The Braves defeated Wahkiakum 65-62 on Thursday in the semifinals and will play Warden in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon Christian School.

"Once again, the girls stepped up to the challenge," said La Conner coach Scott Novak. "It was a dog fight until the end."

La Conner (14-1) had four players score in double digits, led by Josie Harper’s 16 points. Juna Swanson and Sarah Cook scored 13 points apiece, Ellie Marble finished with 11 and Rachel Cram chipped in nine.

"A great game played by two excellent teams," Novak said. “Players on both teams made great plays."

In Thursday’s other semifinal, Warden defeated Tri-Cities Prep, 77-68.

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 61,

Onalaska Loggers 35

MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes rebounded after their first-round loss, notching the victory against the Loggers.

Mount Vernon Christian will play Toledo at 3 p.m. Friday in the fifth/sixth-place game.

Allie Heino scored 16 points for the Hurricanes and was the game's leading scorer. Emma Droog finished with 13 points and Ruthie Rozema added 10.

Mount Vernon Christian (12-3) pulled away in the second half for the victory, taking control on both ends of the court.

The Hurricanes held a 26-23 lead at the half, then outscored Onalaska 35-12 in the second half. They held the Loggers to three points in the fourth quarter.

In other games Friday at Mount Vernon Christian, Kettle Falls will play Onalaska for seventh and eighth places at 1 p.m., and Wahkiakum will meet Tri-Cities Prep at 5 p.m. to decide third and fourth places.

Ticket prices are $10 (all day) and $5 (single game).

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
1K+
Followers
148
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Education
City
Mount Vernon, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Onalaska, WA
City
La Conner, WA
Mount Vernon, WA
Education
Local
Washington Basketball
City
Toledo, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Braves#Summer State#The La Conner High School#Onalaska Loggers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti suspects say they meant to arrest, not kill president -report

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - A group of Colombians and Haitian Americans suspected of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moise told investigators they were there to arrest him, not kill him, the Miami Herald and a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...
TennisNBC News

Ashleigh Barty ends Australia's long wait for Wimbledon women's title

LONDON — World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in 41 years on Saturday when she defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final. The 25-year-old Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, emulated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy