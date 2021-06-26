Pioneer Park death an apparent suicide

LA CONNER — The death of a 19-year-old Whidbey Island man found in a vehicle Wednesday at Pioneer Park in La Conner was an apparent suicide, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said while the official manner of death will be determined by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is now wrapping up its investigation.

“We’re going to continue with some additional follow-up, but right now everything is consistent with a suicide,” Meyer said.

The man was found about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday slumped over in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The Sheriff’s Office investigation that followed was to determine whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

An autopsy performed Friday confirmed the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“There’s always a concern when there is a firearm used,” Meyer said. “... We’re always cautious with suicides unless it’s just clear as day.”