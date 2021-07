For 14 years from 2003-2016, the MLB All-Star Game carried a lot of weight as it decided home field in the World Series. Having a roster full of the best of the best was critical for both the American League and the National League. While it’s a true exhibition now, the game still holds weight with baseball fans all over wanting to see the top tier pitchers like Jacob deGrom face the top hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani.