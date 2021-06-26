Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Here's what's coming to Netflix in July 2021

By Ryan Painter (KUTV)
WTGS
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — July! So soon? Somewhere in the daily grind I've completely lost my sense of time. And yet, here we are and there are new Netflix series and movies to look forward to. If you have 11 minutes, here's Netflix's July sizzle reel:. Frankly, July 2021...

fox28media.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashin
Person
Felicity Jones
Person
Jojo Moyes
Person
Shailene Woodley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Netflix Film#Football#Car Crash#Koei Tecmo#British#Netflix Coming#Dynasty Warriors#Netflix Film Warlords#Kingdoms#K Modem#Royals#Angels Congo Dennis#Spanglish#Big Timber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Netflix
Country
Brazil
Related
MoviesCollider

Here's What's New on Amazon Prime Video in July 2021

If you're looking for something good to watch on streaming, you'll usually find some great movies worth watching on Amazon Prime Video. The streamer may not have as many new originals as Netflix or as many high-profile franchise favorites as Disney+ and HBO Max, but Prime Video often outpaces the competition when it comes to their library full of old favorites and hidden gems. July is no different with a handful of great movies arriving this month.
TV ShowsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix is losing some of the best British comedy shows ever – here’s what’s leaving

Netflix subscribers who enjoy rewatching the classics as much as trending originals, may have noticed some all-time great British TV shows are about to disappear. A broad swathe of Brit telly classics have either left the streaming service this month, or are about to in the next few weeks. You may have spotted the ‘last day to watch’ label next to some archive shows, but the number of them is quite significant.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer for Netflix's THE KISSING BOOTH 3

Netflix has released the trailer for the third film in its coming of age romantic comedy The Kissing Booth 3, and my two teenage girls couldn’t be more excited. Yeah, these films are not really my thing, but I have watched the first two movies with my kids. It’s the least I can do with all the other movies that I drag them to.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix In August So Far

Though July’s only just got here, it’s already time for a sneak peek at what’s coming to Netflix in August. It’s too early for a full list of new arrivals to be available, but we’re aware of many of the original titles that are due up next month, plus some freshly licensed content that’s already been announced. So here’s everything that we know is headed to the streaming giant in August so far.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Kristen Stewart Movie Just Hit Netflix

Jesse Eisenberg and Kirsten Stewart showed they had great chemistry when they first collaborated on 2009 coming-of-age comedy Adventureland, so there were high hopes that the duo would be able to replicate that dynamic in an entirely different genre when they re-teamed six years later for action comedy American Ultra, which just hit Netflix.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Netflix just reportedly canceled four shows — here's what's getting killed

Netflix appears to have canceled four more shows — and it looks like bad news for viewers of Mr. Iglesias, The Crew, Bonding, and Country Comfort. TV cancellation season is always brutal for viewers, as the fate of many fan-favorite series hangs in the balance, but this summer has been especially cruel. Multiple beloved series have received their marching orders and Netflix’s latest round of content culling, as reported by Deadline, will surely disappoint plenty of subscribers.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Fans Urge Diddy to Come Out After Praising Lil Nas X's BET Awards 2021 Kiss

Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
Video GamesIGN

Danganronpa Decadence: Here's What comes in Each Edition

Danganronpa Decadence is set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch sometime this year. It represents the first time the series will be available on Switch, and it's up for preorder now (see it at Amazon: standard | collector's). It contains the three main games in the series, plus a new game called Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp.
ScienceHello Magazine

Ginger Zee posts unexpected beach photo after being viciously trolled

Ginger Zee wasn't letting one person's cruel comments get her down and continued to delight her social media followers with a beach photo after being trolled on Twitter. The much-loved GMA meteorologist became the victim of an online attack on Thursday when someone branded her a "weather girl who looks good in a skirt".
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Opioid Drama ‘Painkiller’

Netflix has set the main cast for the upcoming opioid crisis drama “Painkiller,” with Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick set to take on two of the lead roles. The drama, from director Peter Berg and “Narcos” showrunner Eric Newman, will tell the story of the opioid crisis in the U.S. Aduba will play Edie, an investigator leading the case against Purdue Pharma, while Broderick will portray Richard Sackler, scion of the billionaire Sackler family and senior executive at Purdue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy