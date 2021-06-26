Cancel
Public Health

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

By Syndicated Content
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. drug regulator on Friday added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use. For each vaccine, the fact sheets have been revised to include a warning about myocarditis and pericarditis,...

