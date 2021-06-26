Former Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia gets final Fenway salute

It’s been a big weekend for the Red Sox, who not only swept the Yankees for the second time this season, but also because they took first place in the division while knocking New York down to fourth in the AL East. And while the Red Sox were pulling all of that off, it was easy to miss a few things from the last few days. Consider this our chance to catch up on a few things we’ve missed from the last few days, including the results from last week’s SB Nation Reacts poll.