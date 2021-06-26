Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Former Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia gets final Fenway salute

wcn247.com
 15 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Former Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia took his latest bow at the only ballpark he called home during his major-league career. Pedroia was honored by the franchise prior to the start of its latest series with the rival New York Yankees. It comes five months after the former two-time World Series champion, four-time All-Star and MVP announced his retirement following repeated attempts to return to action from the 2017 takeout slide at abruptly cut his career short.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Pedroia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#Fenway#Salute#Ap#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

Gerrit Cole pounded as Yankees get swept by Red Sox in ‘brutal’ loss

BOSTON — The Yankees came to Boston expecting to make themselves a threat in the AL East. Or, as Aaron Boone called it, “that’s a serious punch in the mouth.”. It was finished off with a 9-2 rout, as Gerrit Cole got knocked around for four runs in the first inning in his worst outing of the season.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBNBC Sports

Potential Red Sox draft pick a mixed bag in final college start

If you're a Red Sox fan hoping Boston lands an ace in the 2021 MLB Draft, you had good reason to tune into the College World Series on Monday night. Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter started for the Commodores in Game 1 of their championship final matchup with Mississippi State. The Red Sox have the No. 4 overall pick in July 11 draft, and some experts project them selecting Leiter, a dynamic right-hander who's the son of two-time All-Star pitcher Al Leiter.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox Notes: All-Stars, Mock Draft, Confidence Poll

It’s been a big weekend for the Red Sox, who not only swept the Yankees for the second time this season, but also because they took first place in the division while knocking New York down to fourth in the AL East. And while the Red Sox were pulling all of that off, it was easy to miss a few things from the last few days. Consider this our chance to catch up on a few things we’ve missed from the last few days, including the results from last week’s SB Nation Reacts poll.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Dustin Pedroia, Nick Pivetta, Jack Leiter

Sure, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is not at the level it was in the early 2000s, but this series has all the drama from back in the day. (Steve Buckley; The Athletic) It was Dustin Pedroia Day yesterday at Fenway but the Hall of Fame discussion for the second baseman is a very difficult discussion for many Red Sox fans. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)
MLB985thesportshub.com

Former Yankees pitchers play key role for Red Sox in sweep

Over the weekend, the Red Sox picked up their second sweep of the Yankees this season. It was a pitching clinic from the Sox, with their staff allowing just seven combined runs in the three games. In particular, a pair of former Yankee arms stood out for Boston in key moments.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees can’t afford to get swept by Red Sox again

BOSTON — Does the fate of the Yankees’ season rest upon Sunday’s series finale against the Red Sox, with $301.3-million man Gerrit Cole facing a hostile Fenway Park crowd for the first time while wearing “NEW YORK” road grays?. I think that’s a stretch. Yet this attempt to prevent a...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 2, Red Sox 9: Yanks stomped out, get swept

On a sunny Sunday ripe for baseball, the Yankees entered the afternoon with an opportunity to earn a game back against their rivals with their ace on the mound. Entering the game, they’d dropped five straight to their rivals, trailing them by 5.5 games for the Wild Card’s first seed. With a win, they’d avoid the sweep, and regain some momentum they’d built up after winning each of their previous three series against Toronto, Oakland, and Kansas City.
MLBPosted by
NESN

NESN Delivers Strong Viewership For Red Sox-Yankees Series At Fenway Park

NESN’s coverage of two Boston Red Sox matchups this weekend delivered the highest ratings in the Household (HH) and Adult 25-54 (A25-54) demographics since Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles on July 24, 2020. NESN’s coverage of Friday’s 7 p.m. ET Red Sox game against the New York Yankees produced...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox 2021 All-Star ballot finalists who deserve to start

Red Sox have four players who are finalists to start the All-Star Game. Major League Baseball announced the finalists to start the 2021 All-Star on Sunday. When looking at the Red Sox specifically, they have four fantastic players who have made the cut. The players who will be competing to start are Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo. Ultimately, they all deserve a spot in the All-Star Game after the great seasons that they are having.
MLBSeacoast Online

Letter: David Price was right. Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi is a star

After the big Red Sox nail biting win over the Yankees in the 9th inning Saturday night, I couldn't help but wonder if anyone else remembered David Price (former pitcher for the Bosox) holding up a sign in 2012 during the duck boats parade to celebrate the team's World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Boston that simply read "NATHAN EOVALDI".
MLBPosted by
Audacy

The exact moment Dustin Pedroia realized it was 'finally over'

He walked through the Fenway Park crowd like he was back in the Red Sox clubhouse. "Hey, if you're going to wear that t-shirt you better start lifting!" "How's my family? My 8-year-old is already going oppo!" "You weren't weren't even born when Daddy was raking." "Hey, take that off....
MLBNBC Sports

Could Red Sox send four players to 2021 All-Star Game?

The Boston Red Sox have one of the best records in Major League Baseball for a reason. MLB released its American and National League finalists for the 2021 All-Star Game on Sunday, with three players per position in each league. The Red Sox landed four players on that list of finalists: Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers and outfielder Alex Verdugo.
MLBABC6.com

Red Sox Ambush Gerrit Cole, Get Second Sweep of Yankees This Season

Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Boston Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the New York Yankees 9-2 to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Boston outscored the Yankees 18-7 in the three-game series at Fenway Park, improving to 6-0 against them this year and improving to a season-best 16 games above .500. Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4) was solid in earning his first win in nine starts. Cole allowed six runs and three homers in five innings. Cole’s spin rates have slipped in recent starts, adding to speculation he’s had trouble adjusting to MLB’s recent crackdown on pitchers using substances to get traction on balls.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy