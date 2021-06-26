Former Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia gets final Fenway salute
BOSTON (AP) — Former Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia took his latest bow at the only ballpark he called home during his major-league career. Pedroia was honored by the franchise prior to the start of its latest series with the rival New York Yankees. It comes five months after the former two-time World Series champion, four-time All-Star and MVP announced his retirement following repeated attempts to return to action from the 2017 takeout slide at abruptly cut his career short.www.wcn247.com