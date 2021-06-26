Cancel
Cubs' Trevor Williams: Nearing rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Williams (abdomen) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Williams has been sidelined since the end of May, but he's been ramping up his intensity across the last several weeks. He threw a simulated inning Tuesday and threw a bullpen session Thursday, and the start of his rehab assignment should allow him to increase his pitch count. It's not yet clear how many rehab games the right-hander could require before he returns to the majors, but he's progressing well in his recovery.

www.cbssports.com
#Cubs#Rehab#Triple A#Triple A Iowa#The Chicago Tribune
