With Mondays an off-day for all of Minor League Baseball, it would’ve been a pretty normal plan to see some or all of the rehabbing Cubs hit up the Triple-A Iowa Cubs on Tuesday to begin their work. But then again, since Monday is an off-day anyway, it would be nice to get guys going on Sunday if possible – especially the pitchers, who’ll need rest time anyway for sure. Speaking of which, each of Trevor Williams and Justin Steele got in their work yesterday for Iowa, with a safe and healthy two innings for Williams, and one for Steele. Each figures to be stretched out further from here.